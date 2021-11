Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 00:51 Hits: 2

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) criticized the Library of Congress for forgoing the terms “aliens” and “illegal aliens” in its subject headings, claiming it was caving to “progressive preference.”The two Republican senators&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/582285-cruz-braun-slams-library-of-congress-for-forgoing-term-illegal-alien-caving