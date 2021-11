Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 November 2021 01:37 Hits: 2

Three senators on Thursday made a bipartisan push aimed at blocking a proposed $650 million weapons sale to Saudi Arabia.Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a joint resolution disapproving of...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/582288-senators-make-bipartisan-push-to-block-650m-weapons-sale-to-saudis