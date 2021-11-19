The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fired Ferguson Police Officer 'Maserati Mike' Comes To Kenosha Armed

The fate of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year old who crossed state lines to kill two people and seriously maim a third, has been in the hands of the jury for 3 days (so far). While the jury deliberates inside the Kenosha courthouse, protests have picked up outside, with pro-gun/MAGA/Trump loving "patriots" trying to intimidate protestors hoping for justice for the three victims of Rittenhouse. One "protestor" came to the courthouse armed with a long rifle and a megaphone.

