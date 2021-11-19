Democrats Will Vote On Build Back Better Bill This Morning

Articles

Friday, 19 November 2021

I had no idea anyone, even a Republican leader, could fit that many lies into one speech. Of course, McCarthy was performing for an Audience Of One, "projecting strength" and delaying the "radical socialist agenda" so Republicans could run campaign ads saying it was "passed in the middle of the night."

Pelosi sent everyone home and the bill is now expected to pass at 8 a.m.

Twitter reacted:

The #McCarthyMeltdown will go down as the saddest self-own ever in American political history.pic.twitter.com/eWfQZmBomu — Andrew Wortman ????️‍???? (@AmoneyResists) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile Democrats have recessed for the evening leaving Kevin and his band of fools to continue their irrelevant incoherent rant while all the adults who are interested in governing get some much needed sleep. Just before this, Pelosi put this out: “Is Kevin McCarthy OK?” ???????? pic.twitter.com/TyND6nnwOe read more

