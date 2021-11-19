The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats Will Vote On Build Back Better Bill This Morning

I had no idea anyone, even a Republican leader, could fit that many lies into one speech. Of course, McCarthy was performing for an Audience Of One, "projecting strength" and delaying the "radical socialist agenda" so Republicans could run campaign ads saying it was "passed in the middle of the night."

Pelosi sent everyone home and the bill is now expected to pass at 8 a.m.

Twitter reacted:

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/democrats-will-vote-build-back-better-bill

