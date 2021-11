Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 20:37 Hits: 5

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Wednesday called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to open an investigation into the planned deal between former President Trump’s new media and technology company and a Special Purpose Acquisition...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/582223-warren-calls-for-investigation-into-planned-trump-spac-deal