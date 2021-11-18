Psaki Hits Back At CBS Reporter: It's 'Not As Scandalous As That'

Articles

First of all, that chyron, people.

"WH TAKES REPORTER QUESTIONS AMID BIDEN CRISES" — WHAT crises? Good lord, Fox. Take a nap, already. Have some milk.

Fox is determined to create anger and hysteria in its viewers, even in the midst of a presidency that is passing legislation, appointing judges, and getting COVID vaccines to anyone who wants them.

It's not only Fox that misses the drama of Orange Twatstika's regime, though. More "mainstream" reporters try to do the exact same thing, as we see here from CBS's Nancy Cordes.

"Whose decision was it to break with tradition and not hold a formal press conference after the trilateral summit today? Was that something requested by the Canadians or the Mexicans, and why?" she asked Jen Psaki at the daily briefing.

As usual, Psaki was ready.

"Well, I would say first that I don't think it's as scandalous as that in terms of the backstory, just to preface. There hasn't been a North American leaders' summit since 2016," she replied, using my favorite language: sarcasm. "So when we're talking about precedent, just to be clear, we're talking about prior to that."

