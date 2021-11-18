The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Staples Center Renamed To Worst Stupid Name Ever

It is fitting that a place built and owned by conservative billionaire Phil Anschutz should be renamed to something intended to separate poor people from their money.

Anschutz, not satisfied with the wealth he already has, sold a 20-year naming rights deal for $700 million to -- drum roll, please -- CRYPTO.COM.

Yes, that's right, on Christmas Day 2021, the home to the Lakers and Clippers and Kings and WWE and concerts and all sorts of events will become the "Crypto.Com Arena," because a billionaire and his money are all that matters, I guess?

ESPN:

Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform and exchange headquartered in Singapore. Founded in 2016, Crypto.com has been on a spending spree across the global sports landscape over the past year. The platform has inked high-visibility sponsorship deals with Formula One, the UFC, Italy's Serie A, Paris St-Germain and the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, while also purchasing the Philadelphia 76ers' uniform sponsorship patch.

AEG, the sports and entertainment conglomerate that has majority ownership of the Kings and had a stake in the Lakers until last summer, built the arena that quickly became a famous setting for major events in the United States' second-largest metropolitan area.

