Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 November 2021 12:22 Hits: 17

Lawmakers in the House censured GOP Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona over an anime video that showed a character killing another character meant to be Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/18/1056761894/rep-paul-gosar-is-censured-over-an-anime-video-depicting-him-of-killing-aoc