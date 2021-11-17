Jim Acosta: We Don't Need More Evidence, It Was A Coup Attempt

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021

There was nothing hyperbolic about this discussion, and it made it even scarier as CNN's Brianna Keilar and Jim Acosta talked about the coup attempt.

"There is so much -- look, we don't need more evidence. We know there was an attempted coup, failed coup, but just the headlines that are piling up here to support that, it seems endless," Keilar said.

"Yeah, we had a coup attempt in this country. We just have to come to grips with that, deal with that reality. And we have to get to the bottom of it," Jim Acosta said.

"I was talking to a couple of sources on the January 6th committee, one of these sources said unless Merrick Garland acts and compels these witnesses to testify, that is going to severely undercut the strength of the committee.

"Another source said to me, you know, about why these witnesses aren't testifying, this person said, 'Why would they? They're not being forced to testify.' And we have a mountain of evidence, a growing mountain of evidence there was a coup attempt in this country and Brianna, what we're dealing with right now, I think, is a cowardice pandemic. We have Republicans who are unwilling to police their own ranks.

