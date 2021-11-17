Trump Lawyer Appointed To Election Assistance Board

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021

You all remember Cleta Mitchell, right? She's the lawyer who sat in on Trump's little phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where he demanded Raffensperger "find" 11,680 votes. That stunt cost her the cushy law firm job, but she's also been involved in stripping people of voting rights and forcing the IRS into giving tax-exempt status to winger organizations like Project Veritas. That's all before we get to her stable of dark money organizations.

Given her contempt for voting rights, the news that she's been named to the Board of Advisors for the Election Assistance Commission is just disgusting. The federal agency supports election officials to make sure their elections are secure and accurate.

Apparently expecting some blowback, the EAC issued a vague statement saying In an ambiguous it “does not make or approve appointments to the 35-member Board of Advisors... Board members are directly appointed by a wide variety of organizations.”

