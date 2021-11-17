'QAnon Shaman' Sentenced To 41 Months In Federal Prison

Category: World Politics Hits: 7
Under three and a half years seems like not enough.
Today in federal court Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman," was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison for his part in the January 6 insurrection. He'll have three years of probation after that. Also he'll have to pay $2000 restitution.
It is unsurprising in the extreme that he compared himself to Jesus, I'm assuming white blue-eyed Jesus, during sentencing.
