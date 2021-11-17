Gosar Claims Murder Video Of AOC Was For The Youth Of America

Articles

Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Congressman Paul Gosar and Christian nationalist Stew Peters conspired to make viewers believe his murder video of AOC was not meant to harm anyone.

When you have violence directed at a duly elected US official, the only thing that can come from it is harm.

His excuse? Gosar was only trying to reach out to "newer generations" who like these things.

Yeah, a teenagers are gonna flock to Rep, Gosar. Sure.

Stew (Dinty Moore anyone?) Peters was furious at Republicans for not supporting Gosar after he's received criticism in all media avenues.

"Where are they?" Peters asked, very upset.

"Well I don't know" Gosar replied. "I did not apologize."

"This video has nothing to do with harming anybody," Gosar continued. "It's anime. We were trying to reach out to newer generations that likes these anime, these cartoons fabricated in Japanese likeness."

Cowboy Bebop has nothing on Gosar.

See, it was all a joke! Gosar was only trying to reach the Hitler youth of our nation -- the next generation of young fascists.

Any violence directed at the left is now sanctioned by Evangelical and religious right commentators and is sacred. They all wish us dead, and pretend they don't with their little BS displays and lame explanations.

