Gosar To Be Censured And Stripped Of Committee Assignments

Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021

On Tuesday, the House Rules Committee advanced the resolution to censure Gosar and remove him from his seat on the House Oversight Committee, where AOC also serves, and from his seat on the Natural Resources Committee.

Sadly, but not surprisingly, the vote was along party lines, 9-4, which means that not one Republican on the Rules Committee voted to censure Gosar. Also not surprising, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy opposed the resolution, claiming that Gosar had apologized – which he has not.

But with Democrats in the majority, there’s little doubt about the ultimate outcome.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “We cannot have members joking about murdering each other as well as threatening the president of the United States.”

You’d think that would be a given. But that's not the case with today's Republicans.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/gosar-be-censured-and-stripped-committee