Nicolle Wallace Pins Chris Christie To The Wall Over Fox News

Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Nicolle Wallace had Chris Christie on for a lengthy interview yesterday. But unlike many of the other people who featured Christie in the past two days, she addressed the shortcomings of his new book.

"You take on the media and I'm in the media, I read that section carefully. The book is called, it's about conspiracies and lies and you really don't take on Fox News. Why not? Have you seen Tucker Carlson's program?

"I don't watch it," he said.

"Are you aware of what he does?" she asked.

"It's a book with truth denier, conspiracy theorists on the cover and you attack CNN, the New York Times and MSNBC." (The book is called "Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.")

"I talk about bias."

"Is bias more dangerous to the country than conspiracy theorists?"

"No, but that's the third section of the book where I talk about the movement forward. In the center portion of the book, we talk about the conspiracy theories and the truth denying that went on with things like Qanon, Pizzagate, the election situation. John Birch Society. That's what I talk about. These two sections of the book, I'm sure accidentally you're conflating them."

"I don't think it's an honest -- I don't think it's a conspiracy theory taking on Fox News."

"Listen, then you can write that in your book."

"I'm not trying to rescue the Republican party."

"Whatever you want to write about, you can write about that."

