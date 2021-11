Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 03:10 Hits: 1

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said on Tuesday that he will slow-walk President Biden's nominees to be the U.S. ambassadors to China and Spain, the latest roadblock from Senate Republicans for State Department picks.Rubio said that he had placed holds on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/581888-rubio-vows-to-slow-walk-bidens-china-spain-ambassador-nominees