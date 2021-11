Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 11:00 Hits: 5

Congress is headed into another nasty fight to raise the debt limit that has no resolution in sight.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders Tuesday that the federal government could default on its debt soon after Dec. 15 without...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/581879-democrats-think-gop-will-blink-in-newest-debt-brawl