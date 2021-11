Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 21:20 Hits: 5

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., about Biden's policy agenda and the future of the social spending package, Build Back Better.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/16/1056263627/rep-abigail-spanberger-talks-about-the-future-of-build-back-better