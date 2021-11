Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 22:03 Hits: 0

President Biden praised the bipartisanship work to craft and pass the bill. But Republicans who supported the measure continue to face blowback.

(Image credit: Kenny Holston/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/15/1055841358/biden-signs-1t-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill-into-law