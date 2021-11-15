Some GOPers Who Backed Bill Won't Appear At Biden Signing Today

Articles

Monday, 15 November 2021

What does this say about the Republican party, that the members who voted for the infrastructure bill are too afraid to be seen in public with President Joe Biden?

Mika Brzezinski talked about the bill signing today.

"President Biden will sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill today," she said.

"Nineteen Republican senators and 13 Republican members of the House backed the plan. Most of them plan to steer clear of the today's events. The Wall Street Journal reports New York police arrested a man last week and charged him with aggravated harassment in the second degree for allegedly making a death threat against Congressman Andrew Garabino

"Only a few will be attending the signing, including Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine. And as we mentioned, the latest Washington Post shows 41% of Democrats approve of the president's job performance, that includes a 14-point drop among Democrats since the poll was first conducted in June, and that the majority of Americans support the entirety of the president's infrastructure agenda as 63% says they back the bipartisan bill while 58% support the social spending bill."

"What a massive gap but I am sure the White House is recognizing it this weekend that over 20% gap in approval ratings for Biden versus the bill that Joe Biden has been sponsoring and pushing and moving forward over the past several months. I am sure there is hope inside the White House that once these bills pass, and people start absorbing that fact, that this very popular legislation will obviously help."

