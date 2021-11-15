'Christians' Chant 'Let's Go Brandon' At Cornerstone Church Rally

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
On Sunday, Cornerstone Church in San Antonio went trending on Twitter because it appeared parishioners were chanting "Let's go Brandon" during a church service.
That didn't happen. I'll explain.
"Let's Go Brandon" is the stupid, cutesie way Republicans who think of themselves as Christian have been saying "Eff You Biden".
What did happen is that Cornerstone Church either rented or donated their facility to the "Rewaken America" tour.
