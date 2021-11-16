Mike's Blog Round Up

Articles

Pharyngula: Is Steve Bannon an American version of Rasputin, or maybe just more like Jason or Michael Myers?

Mock, Paper, Scissors: Rep. Madison Cawthorne’s plan to run in North Carolina’s newly created 13th Congressional District has inspired fear and loathing among Mecklenburg County Republicans.

Angry Bear: Inadequate COVID testing capacity continues to be a problem for Boston schools.

Blue Virginia: As Virginia’s recent turnout numbers once again confirm, nothing beats anger and fear for getting the reddest voters to the polls.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We all hate the same things." (A McCain-Palin voter, asked “What do McCain voters have in common?”, fall 2008)

