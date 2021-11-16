The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Told Staffers Not To Worry About Hatch Act Violations

This will probably come as a surprise to absolutely no one, but Trump told staffers not to worry about Hatch Act violations, his former press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN’s Jim Acosta this weekend. Via Yahoo News:

Grisham’s revelations came just days after a federal investigative report revealed that at least 13 former Trump officials violated the Hatch Act by intermingling their government duties with campaigning.

They did so without consequence and with the administration’s approval as part of a “willful disregard for the Hatch Act,” which bars officials from using their platforms to influence elections, concluded the report by the Office of Special Counsel.

“In the White House, when we would get Hatch Act violations, that was a badge of honor,” Grisham told Acosta.

“It was a joke in the White House. The president used to say to us, ‘You know who’s in charge of the Hatch Act? It’s me, [so] go ahead, say whatever you want to say.’”

