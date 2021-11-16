The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Maryland Mayor Arrested Over Revenge Porn

If convicted, Bradshaw faces 2 years and a $5000 fine for each count of distributing revenge porn, under Maryland's laws. He is charged with 50 counts of posting such images to Reddit forums, like r/DegradeThisPig and r/needysluts.

The charging document goes into some detail, if you have the stomach for it, as he posted them to subforums pertaining to sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, and race, though the numerous racial epithets are redacted.

Source: CBS

The mayor of Cambridge, Maryland is facing 50 counts of distributing revenge porn. The state prosecutor, Charlton T. Howard III, announced the charges on Monday, saying that Andrew Bradshaw created multiple accounts on Reddit to distribute the content.

The charges allege that Bradshaw, 32, posted nude photographs on the site of a roughly 26-year-old woman with whom he had a past romantic relationship, and were accompanied by captions "with racial slurs and sexually explicit language."

