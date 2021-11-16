Rittenhouse Attorney's Abhorrent Closing Argument

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 17:00 Hits: 9

Just when you thought that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial couldn't get any more disgusting, Rittenhouse's defense attorney, Mark Richards, said, "Hold my beer."

“Other people in this community have shot somebody seven times and it’s been found to be ok. My client did it four times…” pic.twitter.com/wPas5JwKq1 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2021

The first shooting is about when Rusten Sheckey, a white cop, shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back seven times, leaving Blake permanently paralyzed and dependent on a wheelchair.

It was this shooting that led to the protests in Kenosha where Rittenhouse went after crossing state lines and carrying an illegal firearm to "hunt" protesters. And while it is true that Sheckey was never charged, it was hardly 'found to be OK," as the protests clearly show. It just means that Sheckey got away with the crime of attempted murder.

Furthermore, Sheckey was a cop that lived in the community and he used his service gun, whereas Rittenhouse crossed state lines, used an illegal weapon while he was underage and was trespassing on a car lot when he committed the murders.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/rittenhouse-attorneys-abhorrent-closing