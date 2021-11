Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 02:12 Hits: 8

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, we speak with Patrick Murray, the director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, who wrote an article titled “‘I Blew It.’ Maybe It’s Time To Get Rid Of Election Polls.” We also discuss the future of inflation with economist Kenneth Rogoff of Harvard University.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/economists-dont-know-how-long-high-inflation-will-last/