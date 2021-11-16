The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Watch Live: Closing Arguments In Rittenhouse Murder Trial

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Watch Live: Closing Arguments In Rittenhouse Murder Trial

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday morning in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the now 18-year-old Illinois gunman who traveled across state lines and killed two men and injured another during racial injustice protests in Wisconsin in the summer of 2020.

The defense and the prosecution will each have two-plus hours to make their closing arguments. Things are scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. ET.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/live-blog/watch-live-prosecution-lays-out-final-case-in-tumultuous-rittenhouse-murder-trial?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-live-prosecution-lays-out-final-case-in-tumultuous-rittenhouse-murder-trial

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version