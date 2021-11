Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 21:20 Hits: 0

Monday night, President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit. It will be their first formal meeting since Biden became president.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/15/1055936604/president-biden-and-chinas-xi-set-to-have-their-1st-formal-meeting-as-leaders