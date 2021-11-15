Blue America Endorsement Alert -- Meet Jamie McLeod-Skinner

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 11:31 Hits: 6

Jamie McLeod-Skinner is the candidate running for a congressional seat that includes part of the old district reactionary Blue Dog Kurt Schrader represents. Schrader may or may not run. He's not hankering for a fight with Jamie, who is better known than he is in much of the district.

And this cycle, Schrader, who bears a significant part of the responsibility for tanking the Biden plans to lower the cost of prescription drugs, will not be able to fly to reelection under the radar. People know, for example, that he's the only Democrat still in Congress who voted against raising the minimum wage.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/blue-america-endorsement-alert-meet-jamie