Paxton Defends Forced Birth And Bounties In Texas

Monday, 15 November 2021

Two beings without uteri, possessing all the white male privilege bestowed upon them by the Constitution and 400 years of systemic white supremacy, sat on national TV and discussed whether a person who was raped or a child who was molested by a relative should be forced to carry the resultant pregnancy to term. It's no shocker that this tired conversation took place on Fox, though, it honestly could just as easily have taken place on CNN or MSNBC.

This time, one of the presumably betesticled (Chris Wallace) at least attempted to force the other (Texas AG Ken Paxton) to explain his hypocrisy on the matter, but the conversation was sterile and polite, given neither of them will ever have to face a decision more difficult than "Gee, do I uphold my blinding societal advantages today, or stick a hot fireplace poker into my eye?" Easy decision for them. They can approach the topic as if they're deciding between ordering Lagavulin or Laphroaig.

Talking about Texas' draconian law deputizing absolutely anyone to sue absolutely anyone else connected with assisting a woman obtain an abortion, Wallace refreshed Paxton's memory, saying, "You said that this law, the Texas law is not at odds with Roe v. Wade. 'Merely creating the potential for liability for some abortions is not a ban.' Mr. Attorney General, are you saying that if someone wants to assist with an abortion and just pay the $10,000 fine, that's okay?"

