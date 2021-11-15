Hey Media, If We're Doing Mea Culpas, What About Clinton Cash?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 November 2021

Oh, Axios! You are such a tool of the Beltway establishment, and you never let us down. I swear, the D.C. political press has the attention span of a flea. Is the Steele dossier really the worst journalistic error of the current political era? I beg to differ:

A reckoning is hitting news organizations for years-old coverage of the 2017 Steele dossier, after the document's primary source was charged with lying to the FBI. Why it matters: It's one of the most egregious journalistic errors in modern history, and the media's response to its own mistakes has so far been tepid. Outsized coverage of the unvetted document drove a media frenzy at the start of Donald Trump's presidency that helped drive a narrative of collusion between former President Trump and Russia.

This is the current shiny object for the media elite, and considering that the details were unproved but the big picture was correct, this particular story is not the most disturbing I've seen. Because Trump is indeed a Russian asset, and we still don't know the full story.

But let's look at a handful of other insinuating stories that also came out in the leadup to the 2016 election.

