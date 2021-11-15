'Christians' Chant 'Let's Go Brandon' At Cornerstone Church Rally

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 November 2021

On Sunday, Cornerstone Church in San Antonio went trending on Twitter because it appeared parishioners were chanting "Let's go Brandon" during a church service.

Here’s another angle. This wasn’t a spontaneous crowd chant. This was led from the stage. pic.twitter.com/tWh9vvasau — PatriotTakes ???????? (@patriottakes) November 14, 2021

That didn't happen. I'll explain.

"Let's Go Brandon" is the stupid, cutesie way Republicans who think of themselves as Christian have been saying "Eff You Biden".

What did happen is that Cornerstone Church either rented or donated their facility to the "Rewaken America" tour.

Yes, @ Cornerstone Church. Disgusting & disgraceful. The list of speakers is a Who’s Who of wackadoodles. pic.twitter.com/sKt3m0iXLI — Suebo2 (@SueboAg87) November 13, 2021 read more

