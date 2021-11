Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) on Sunday declined the chance to criticize former President Trump for defending his supporters’ chants of “hang Mike Pence” on the day of the Capitol insurrection.

