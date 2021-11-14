Schiff Says Jan. 6 Committee Will ‘Move Quickly’ To Refer Meadows For Criminal Contempt

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the House intelligence committee and serves on the Jan. 6 select committee, on Sunday said that the committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will “move quickly” to refer Trump former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for criminal contempt after his refusal to meet with congressional investigators last week.

