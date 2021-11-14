The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Schiff Says Jan. 6 Committee Will ‘Move Quickly’ To Refer Meadows For Criminal Contempt

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the House intelligence committee and serves on the Jan. 6 select committee, on Sunday said that the committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will “move quickly” to refer Trump former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for criminal contempt after his refusal to meet with congressional investigators last week.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/schiff-january-6-committee-refer-meadows-criminal-contempt?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=schiff-january-6-committee-refer-meadows-criminal-contempt

