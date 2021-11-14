Chris Wallace Grills Paxton Over Hypocritical Ban On Vaccine Mandates

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 20:11 Hits: 2

Fox News host Chris Wallace challenged Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to explain why Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has issued an executive order preventing private businesses from requiring Covid-19 vaccines for their employees.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Paxton argued that President Joe Biden and the federal government do not have the power to require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines or weekly testing for Covid-19.

Wallace pressed: "You say Texas companies should take care of their own workers so, given that, how do you justify the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, issuing an executive order that bans any business in Texas from issuing a vaccine mandate and how do you justify the governor issuing a ban on all school districts on mask mandates -- a ban that was overturned just this week by a federal judge?"

"So I justify it -- the governor has the authority under state law in an emergency," Paxton replied. "And so he has done just that. Obviously, it's his view that these mask mandates are unnecessary and that vaccine requirements are also unnecessary so it's my job as the state's attorney to go defend what he's done and what the legislature has done and I'm perfectly comfortable doing that."

"You said that Texas companies should take care of their own workers," Wallace tried again. "Is that consistent with the governor's executive order and your enforcement of that order, which bans companies from taking care of their own workers as they see fit?"

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/chris-wallace-grills-ken-paxton-over