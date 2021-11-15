The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Foxsplaining: The Kidz Edition

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Foxsplaining: The Kidz Edition

The other day, Jimmy Kimmel trolled Lauren Boebert by showing that people couldn't discern her videos from Saturday Night Live skits.

Desi Lydic does something similar where you can't tell her skit apart from actual Faux News stories. It's actually kind of scary how similar they are. So similar that I thought for a minute that we'd have to send Miss Desi to the George Soros reeducation camp.

Open thread below...

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/foxsplaining-kids-edition

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version