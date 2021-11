Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 12:00 Hits: 8

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris, is taking a very traditional approach to his role of second spouse. The Paris trip was their first diplomatic trip abroad.

(Image credit: Ian Langsdon/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/14/1055508416/doug-emhoff-is-americas-first-second-gentleman-in-paris-he-showed-what-that-mean