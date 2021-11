Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 17:56 Hits: 11

In a Saturday Night Live sketch, Sen. Ted Cruz, played by Aidy Bryant, hosts a right-wing alternative to the children's television program Sesame Street.

(Image credit: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/14/1055664174/snl-cold-open-ted-cruz-big-bird-sesame-street