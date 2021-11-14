Texas AG Attacks State Bar Over His Own Election Fraud Lies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 14:02 Hits: 9

Texas' Attorney General Ken Paxton typifies the kind of right-wing lying a-hole that the GOPers have become.

In December of 2020, Pat Robertson told his audience that there was something big coming that would change everything for Trump. That big news was Ken Paxton's lawsuit that never stood a chance in hell of changing anything.

Robertson said a miracle from God was taking place to have Paxton's lawsuit deliver Trump the election. The Supreme Court quickly dismissed his ridiculous lawsuit.

The Texas bar doesn't take kindly to any attorney, especially the state's AG, being involved with massive grift and frivolous lawsuits, and said so in June.

The Texas bar association is investigating whether state Attorney General Ken Paxton’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on bogus claims of fraud amounted to professional misconduct.

During a speech to Real American Faith, Paxton spit in the face of the Texas bar, digging in his heels with Trump's BIG LIE.

"As you all know I'm in a little bit of trouble," he said.

