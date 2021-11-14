The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rittenhouse Judge Puts Thumb On Scales Of Justice, Paving Way For Violence

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Rittenhouse Judge Puts Thumb On Scales Of Justice, Paving Way For Violence

We may have an answer for the right-wing “civil war” devotee who asked Charlie Kirk the other week: “When do we get to start using the guns?” Judging from the way the trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is proceeding—and from the way right-wing pundits and politicians are responding—this week, the answer is: The day teenager Kyle Rittenhouse is inevitably acquitted for murdering two men at a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/rittenhouse-judge-schroeder-violence

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version