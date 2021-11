Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021

A trio of congressional lawmakers are looking to resuscitate legislation that would give financial benefits to descendants and spouses of Black veterans who fought in World War II who were excluded from aid outlined in the original GI Bill.Rep. Seth...

