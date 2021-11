Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021 22:04 Hits: 10

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Eric Rubin, president of the American Foreign Service Association, about the high number of diplomatic vacancies and how it's affecting President Biden's agenda.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/13/1055575802/lack-of-american-ambassadors-is-hurting-foreign-goals-says-afsa-president