Rittenhouse Judge Confirms He Is A Complete Idiot

Behold another stunning moment in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, wherein Judge Bruce Schroeder reinforces his own self-assessment that he is a complete and total idiot when it comes to technology.

Because he cannot let go of his absurd decision to support the defense team's brazen lie that enlarging a picture on an iPad "added pixels" to the image and thus, altered the image (NARRATOR'S VOICE: It doesn't do that.) Schroeder went on a two-minute rant about how he takes screenshots of texts he receives, emails them to himself, and then tries to enlarge them.

Listen to this legally bloated moron hold forth on something about which he knows nothing, and please also note that his ignorance likely significantly influenced the outcome of a goddamned murder trial.

"Um, when I get messages from my friends, my few remaining friends, they come as texts. And they start belittling me, or whatever, in one way or another, and they can be quite lengthy, the exchange that's going on between them and us. But they're entertaining."

Sure they are, Sparky.

"And I don't know how to save text messages. I haven't figured that out, and you know, I have a lot of things that I'm doing, so that's a low priority for me to figure out how to save a text message."

You don't say. You're very important, there, aren't ya? That's your humble brag, isn't it? Subtle.

