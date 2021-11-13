Trump Senior Staffer: 'We Killed Herman Cain'

Articles

When Herman Cain was seen at Trump's Tulsa rally back in July of 2020, it wasn't a shock that he got infected with COVID.

Even though I was not his biggest fan, I didn't not want to see him get the virus. Cain did and unfortunately he died.

Trump was more concerned with his self image, rather than protecting his staffers and those who supported him.

Jonathan Karl published an article in Vanity Fair with an excerpt of his new book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show" that reveals Trump senior officials believe they killed Herman Cain because of the indoor Tulsa rally during the height of Covid 19.

Karl goes to great length to describe the fiasco of the Tulsa event, which included infected staffers renting cars and driving 1,200 miles back to D.C..

“There was a car of three staffers who had tested positive that drove all the way from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Washington, D.C.,” a senior advisor said. “We called it a COVID-mobile.”

Dozens of Secret Service agents had to quarantine after a couple of agents tested positive.

