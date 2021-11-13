Capitol Rioter Jenna Ryan Still In Denial

Category: World Politics Hits: 12
Jenna Ryan gave yet another absurd interview this week, this time to local news station WFAA. Some of her more eye-rolling comments were:
Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison last week for her role in the Capitol riot of January 6th. She begins serving her time on January 4th, 2022.
Source: WFAA, Dallas
“I wish that had not have been open, but a police officer was standing next to me. It was kind of like a Walmart greeter,” Ryan said. “It was a beautiful parade of red, flags, it wasn’t the violence you see on the news. It was very peaceful. Now, there was a broken window.”
Ryan claims she was not aware of violence shown in videos until she returned home later.
