Extremists Dox Rittenhouse Prosecutor On Right Wing Site

Published on Saturday, 13 November 2021

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that Thomas Binger, the lead prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has been doxxed on the right wing website Telegram:

The group, Kenosha Strong Patriots, shows 159 members and shared a post from a user that features a photo of Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, and lists his home address.

Another person on the service comments, "This is absolutely not an encouragement to violence. Just would be nice to see a peaceful protest outside his home like the left does every time they don't like something."

Binger said Friday he is aware of the Telegram posts and has taken steps to protect himself and his family. He did not elaborate.