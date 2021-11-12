Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 15:28 Hits: 0

A Long Island man was arrested for threatening the life of a Republican congressman who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure spending bill, just the latest in an emerging pattern of threats aimed at Republicans who’ve worked with Democrats.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/long-island-man-charged-for-threat-against-republican-who-voted-for-infrastructure-bill?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=long-island-man-charged-for-threat-against-republican-who-voted-for-infrastructure-bill