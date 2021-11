Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

Former President Trump is refusing to let his feud with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) die, instead amplifying it in what Republican strategists suspect is an effort to rev up the GOP base ahead of a 2024 campaign for president.More than anyone else...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/581052-trumps-attacks-on-mcconnell-seen-as-prelude-to-2024-white-house-bid