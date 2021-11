Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 15:49 Hits: 0

The brother-in-law of Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has been ordered to testify in an insider trading probe that is investigating stock sales he and the senator made before the stock market plummeted as COVID-19 was starting to spread in the U.S.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/581117-burr-brother-in-law-ordered-to-testify-in-insider-trading-probe