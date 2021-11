Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 21:49 Hits: 0

Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) YouTube account was suspended for one week starting Friday for uploading content violating the platform’s policy against COVID-19 misinformation.The video that triggered the suspension was a roundtable discussion in which...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/581360-youtube-temporarily-suspends-johnsons-channel-over-covid-19-misinformation