Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 November 2021 17:45 Hits: 6

David Pepper, author and former head of the Ohio Democratic Party, has a new book in which he urges citizens to shift focus to their statehouses -- where Republicans extremists are building their power.

The book is called "Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wakeup Call From Behind The Lines," and he's here today at 1 pm EST to talk about it with C&L readers. Don't miss it!

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/11/happening-now-book-chat-david-pepper-0